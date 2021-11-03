Tom Brady Is The Man

Tom Brady is The GOAT for a reason and he is proving it is off the field too. You may not like the teams he’s played for but he goes above and beyond to make everyone feel special….especially this kiddo! Noah was battling brain cancer when Tom sent him a personal video to keep going. Noah beat cancer and got to meet his idol!
@espnAfter #TomBrady encouraged Noah in a personal video to him while he was fighting brain cancer, Noah beat the cancer and then got to meet his idol last week ❤️👏
