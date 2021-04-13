U.S. ‘Pauses’ Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Reports

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administrating the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said it was investigating clots and reduced platelet counts in six women post-vaccination.
All six were women between the ages of 18 and 48; one died and a second is hospitalized in critical condition.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.