      Weather Alert

Vin Diesel Says Cardi B Will Be In “F10”

Jun 21, 2021 @ 5:07pm
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel has confirmed that Cardi B‘s character from “F9”, Leysa, will return for “F10”.

Cardi describes her character, Leysa, as “powerful” and “strong” and “that b**ch!”.

The latest movie in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “F9”, is set to hit theaters on June 25th.

TAGS
Cardi fast furious Vin Diesel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On