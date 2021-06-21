Vin Diesel Says Cardi B Will Be In “F10”
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Vin Diesel has confirmed that Cardi B‘s character from “F9”, Leysa, will return for “F10”.
Cardi describes her character, Leysa, as “powerful” and “strong” and “that b**ch!”.
The latest movie in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “F9”, is set to hit theaters on June 25th.