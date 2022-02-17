Who’s Responsible For Filling The Cup?
Water in plastic glasses
Who is responsible for filling the cup when you are getting food delivered? That is the question going on right now when one door dasher refused to fill up the cup and so did the employee. The video has gone viral with the title “McAlister’s Thinks We Supposed To Do Their Job With Filling Customers Drinks … Aint Gonna Happen.”
The dasher explained the situation further in a comment, noting that the customer was aware that McAlister’s had not completed their order. “Each Restaurant is supposed to fulfill every order and sticker seal everything this includes the drinks … and when they say its not their job to do that , well its not mine either … customer was contacted and was aware of the situation,” they commented. When picking up the order, the dasher alleged in a comment that they asked the McAlister’s employee to fill up the drink, but the worker said it was the job of the delivery driver.
“They handed me the cup and told me to go fill it I said no thank you that’s not my job and she said it wasn’t hers either so guess it was nobody’s job,” they said. They explained in another comment that they made sure the customer got a full refund for the restaurant not fulfilling the order.
Who do you think should have done it?