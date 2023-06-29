Listen
KFRX Mornings with Jenn
Happy Endings
KFRX Confessions
Puppy Pop In.
SK
Molly
Tiago
Tino Cochino Radio
In The Mix w/ Alex Angelo
Watch
Puppy Pop In.
Win
Concerts
Experience
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Snapchat
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
106.3 KFRX
Listen
KFRX Mornings with Jenn
Happy Endings
KFRX Confessions
Puppy Pop In.
SK
Molly
Tiago
Tino Cochino Radio
In The Mix w/ Alex Angelo
Watch
Puppy Pop In.
Win
Concerts
Experience
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Snapchat
View Playlist History
/
Tiago
Who’s the new guy?
June 29, 2023 3:41PM CDT
Share
Courtesy Tiago Rey
That would be, Tiago. Catch him Saturdays from noon to four.
Contests
Kevin Gates @ The Astro
6 days ago
Doja Cat @ CHI
1 week ago
Needtobreathe @ Steelhouse
1 month ago
You Might Also Like
Molly
This 90's Toy is Making a Comeback
Jenn
Colorado Cops Go Viral
Jenn
American Bully Puppies Stolen In Lincoln