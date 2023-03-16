106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Why Miley Cyrus Is The Happiest She’s Been

March 16, 2023 9:50AM CDT
Miley Cyrus is enjoying the success of her new album “Endless Summer Vacation.” And sources revealed that she is thriving. They said, “She’s the healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time.” They add, “Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn’t fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken.” How do you like Miley’s new album?

