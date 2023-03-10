Source: YouTube

Will Smith Is Embarrassed By Chris Rock’s Latest Special Reportedly, Will Smith is very upset over Chris Rock’s latest special, where Rock addresses Will Smith’s slap. A source said that Will Smith is “embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family.” The insider continued, “Will apologized to Chris and would like for Chris to let it go.” The source added, “Will has worked on himself, and he is banned by the Oscars for 10 years. He feels like that’s enough and wants Chris to move on so that he and everyone else can too.” What part of Chris Rock’s special do you think he went too far with his response?