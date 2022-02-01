      Weather Alert

Woman Gets Catfished By Her Own Boss

Feb 1, 2022 @ 3:56am
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.

A woman shocked her TikTok following with a video in which she exposed the wildly inappropriate situation her boss had put her through. The TikToker Olivia Fenton uploaded her video only a few days ago, but it has already gotten well over 2 million views, thanks to her shocking story.  And needless to say, viewers were desperate to know more about the situation.  After multiple failed meetings, Olivia caught on to the fact that it was her boss and the person was not real.

Below is her original video AND the update!

ORIGINAL VIDEO

@oliviafenton4 catfished by my own boss! has this also happened to any of you nyc girlies out there I must know #fyp #catfished #nyc #live #laugh #love ♬ original sound – Olivia Fenton

 

UPDATE VIDEO 

@oliviafenton4 Reply to @elysemyers updates on being catfished by my manager #fyp #catfish ♬ original sound – Olivia Fenton

TAGS
Boss Catfish Dating Employee Fired Job
Contests
I love Money!
13 hours ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On