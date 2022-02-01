Woman Gets Catfished By Her Own Boss
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
A woman shocked her TikTok following with a video in which she exposed the wildly inappropriate situation her boss had put her through. The TikToker Olivia Fenton uploaded her video only a few days ago, but it has already gotten well over 2 million views, thanks to her shocking story. And needless to say, viewers were desperate to know more about the situation. After multiple failed meetings, Olivia caught on to the fact that it was her boss and the person was not real.
Below is her original video AND the update!
ORIGINAL VIDEO
UPDATE VIDEO