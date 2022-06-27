Worst Work Anniversary Gift EVER
SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter sales at Burger King restaurants in the United States and Canada with revenue of $1.04 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A Burger King employee who worked there for 27 years received a gift signifying gratitude for his outstanding record and dedication. The employee showed off his gift, apparently happy about the generous surprise he received. Although you would think people online would be happy for the employee, some commenters on Twitter seem furious about what exactly the man’s gift was, with some even calling it a sad excuse for a gift for such a loyal worker.
The Burger King employee’s gift was a goodie bag consisting of some candy, a keychain, a movie ticket, and other items. While the employee apparently seemed touched by the gift, others were appalled that the man’s hard work was rewarded with such “cheap” trinkets. Read the full story HERE.