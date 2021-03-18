Would you use your Vacation Days for $5000?
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. is the only country not to require any paid time off and those with vacation days leave 33 percent of them on the table.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched “Operation Out Of Office,” encouraging workers to take their vacation days.
One overworked individual will win a two-week vacation and a $5,000 paycheck.
You can nominate someone or yourself with a 100 word or less description of why they or you deserve a vacation.
Email [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, 2021.
Nominees must be at least 21 years old.