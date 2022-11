Getty Images

E.T. the #1 robot EVER made is up for auction and expected to be sold for $3 million. “Pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, this one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic (constructed in 1981) features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece,” the lot description reads. You can read more about how YOU can own E.T. HERE.

Auction is December 17th & 18th and you can enter it online HERE.