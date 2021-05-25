You Have the Chance To Win a Piece of Land on the Moon
If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of land on the moon, now is your chance.
To celebrate the Lunar Eclipse this Wednesday, the folks over at Bagel Bites have come up with a cool contest for those that want to snag a deed for land on the moon.
This Wednesday, all you have to do is send out a tweet with the hashtag #bbsweepstakes to enter. Oh, and make sure you’re enjoying Bagel Bites too.
One hundred fans will be picked to receive a moon deed.