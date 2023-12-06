A Stocking Can Ruin Your Marriage
December 6, 2023 10:21AM CST
It’s just a Christmas stocking, right? WRONG! It means way more to your significant other than you think. As much as moms do for their families throughout the year, they wake up Christmas morning with the least amount of presents and nothing in their stocking. Don’t believe us? Watch the video and then see the comments. Moms everywhere are feeling the sting.
@whataboutaub It took him 10 years to notice it’s been empty this whole time. @Josh Jones #marriedlife #marriage #husbandsoftiktok #fail #ohno #christmas #psa #pregnant ♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
More about: