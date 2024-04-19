You Could Be Riley’s Date

When a mama has an idea, there is NO backing her down from it. Riley’s mom, Rhonda, is on a mission to find him a date for her other son’s wedding in November. Her own personal “Bachelor Show” has gone viral, with thousands of women asking to get picked to be his date. They are currently looking for 27 to have dates with him and ONE lucky girl, will be the official wedding date. Will it be YOU?

You can follow the journey on their Tik Tok page HERE.

MAMA RHONDA’S VIDEO…

RILEY’S VIDEO….