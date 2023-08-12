1989 Easter Eggs We Should’ve Noticed

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released this October on the final night of the US leg of her Eras Tour this week. Of course… on 8/9. We should’ve known!

At the end of the ‘Karma’ music video, she carries a coffee cup and saucer, Taylor has two thumbs purposefully places on the saucer, the left one is painted light blue and the right black. The colors represent ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ which led many fans to believe that she was introducing a new era.

Now that we know 1989 announcement happened in the 8th month, we can speculate the announcement for Reputation to come in February of 2024, when she conveniently has a 4-show stop in Tokyo, Japan.

What do you expect will come next from Taylor?