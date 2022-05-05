Amazon Delivers Package INSIDE The Apartment
Cardboard package delivery at front door during the holiday season
Amazon is taking their customer service to a whole new level or at least this driver is. Joy woke up from a nap to find her Amazon package INSIDE her apartment. She does not explain how he got in there but she obviously did not like the fact that he was able to get in. Do you think that driver should get in trouble or should he be applauded for making sure her package was safe and sound?