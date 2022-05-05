      Weather Alert

Amazon Delivers Package INSIDE The Apartment

May 5, 2022 @ 7:33am
Amazon is taking their customer service to a whole new level or at least this driver is.  Joy woke up from a nap to find her Amazon package INSIDE her apartment.  She does not explain how he got in there but she obviously did not like the fact that he was able to get in.  Do you think that driver should get in trouble or should he be applauded for making sure her package was safe and sound?

@joy274839@amazon thanks for my squatty potty but plz let me know how he entered

♬ In My Mind (feat. Crystal Waters) – Never Dull

