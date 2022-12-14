Ariana Grande Joins Drag Race As A Celebrity Guest Judge

Ariana Grande recently signed up to return as a celebrity guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The new season of the show will be released on January 6, 2023. The 15 new contestants have a chance of winning $200,000 as the grand prize for the season. Ariana said, “This is the greatest honor of all time I am so happy and thankful RuPaul now understands what this means to me.” Which reality competition show is your favorite to watch?