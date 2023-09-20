106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Ben Affleck Picked The Wrong Jen

September 20, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Ben Affleck Picked The Wrong Jen
Unless you are a huge “Bennifer” fan, you would agree that he picked “the wrong Jen”. Jennifer Garner has always been a kind person, and that was no different than the other day when paparazzi was following her. She even asked them to help her in her cause. Money doesn’t matter when you realize we are ALL just human.

See the heartwarming interaction below…

@x17_online #JenniferGarner Offers The Shoes Off Her Feet To A Man In Need #x17online #heartwarming #fyp #viral #sweet #BenAffleck #Happy #celebritytiktok #videooftheday #heartstrings #mademesmile ♬ Home – Edith Whiskers

