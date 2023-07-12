106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Britney Spears’ Memoir “The Woman In Me” Gets Release Date

July 11, 2023 8:53PM CDT
LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

After more than a year of speculation about its publication, Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me” has finally received a release date.
According to her publisher, the memoir reveals Britney’s “incredible journey” and strength, and the book website notes its “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”
“The Woman In Me” will be released on October 24 and can be pre-ordered now.
