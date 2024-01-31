106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Creating A Core Memory For Kaitlin

January 31, 2024 7:03AM CST
It is amazing what we can do when we all come together. These parents, teammates, the opposing team and strangers all came together to create a core memory for a sweet girl named Kaitlin.

@kikaroo2u #fypシ #foryoupage #foryourpage #tiktok #fyp #foruyou #foryoupageofficiall #momsoftiktok #parents #momlife #youtube #foryou #viral #downsyndrome #ds #trending #espn #nba #nba2k24 #jamorant #kobebryant ##24 #kb #basket #basketball🏀 #basketballtiktok #basketballchallenge #made #yessir #gametime #who #wow #love #encouragement #friends #teamates #coach #school #best #bestfriend #workout #jump #together #onelove ♬ Little Things – Adrian Berenguer

