Keep your wishes in your pocket, especially when visiting the zoo. Our friends at The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo got the shock of their lives, when they did a routine exam on a 36-year-old alligator, named Thibodaux. He had 70 coins, totally over $7, in his stomach. Thankfully everything went well and Thibodaux is back in his enclosure. Read the story HERE.