Doppelganger OR Long-Lost Twins

Social media can connect you with your long-lost friends and even some family, but for these two, it was more than just that. Ano Sartania from the country of Georgia, received a Tik Tok video of her doppelganger, but it turned out to be her long-lost twin! They were separated at birth, but found out they met as children, but no one suspected a thing. They are now inseparable and making Tik Tok videos, together. Read their story HERE!