Everyone Gets A Truck For Christmas

December 14, 2023 10:51AM CST
Fall has everything pumpkin spice. Spring has all the flowers. Summer has all the sun and fun. So, what does winter have? Apparently, a red truck hauling a Christmas tree. Do you have it in your house? Mello Yoshi’s video went viral when he pointed out all the decor he has.

@mello_yoshi Believe it or not theres more #goviral #foryou #trending #foryoupage #merrychristmas #treefarm #littleredtrucks #littleredtruck ♬ original sound – MeLLo_YoShi

