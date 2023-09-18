Going Hiking? Don’t Forget THIS
September 18, 2023 11:14AM CDT
You want snacks, water, hiking boots and a phone when you go hiking, but that is not all! Don’t forget to pack the wine. You never know when it might save your life. For this Australian woman, the wine and lollipops helped her survive for 6 days. Watch the incredible rescue below or read the story HERE.
@operationbringwine Lost woman survives 6 days on a bottle of wine 😂🍷#winesociety #wineculture #winelife #wine ♬ original sound – Operation: Bring Wine
