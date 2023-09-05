How Much Is TOO Much Money??
September 5, 2023 10:52AM CDT
Source: YouTube
Usually the answer is “there is NEVER TOO MUCH money”, but what about THIS MUCH?? The Queen of Versailles, Jackie Siegel, is known for “wasting money” on some of the craziest things. We saw her house on Netflix’s “Queen of Versailles” documentary and now she has a Tik Tok. Do you think THIS is TOO MUCH? See her newest purchase below….
@therealqueenofversailles A livingroom jet and caviar! #queenofversailles #jackiesiegel ♬ original sound – jackiesiegel
More about: