Jenn’s Hair Donation

September 29, 2023 5:53AM CDT
Yesterday, I was able to give back to another organization that means the world to me – Wigs For Kids. I donated 14.5 inches of my hair, that a special kiddo, putting up an incredible fight, will get to call their own.
If you, or someone you love, if currently fighting the incredible fight, know you’ve got a lot of people cheering you on! ❤️
