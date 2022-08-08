Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn’t Ready for “Something Serious” with Pete Davidson

According to a source, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called their relationship quits after distance played a role in their breakup.
Davidson has been in Australia filming a comedy with Orlando Bloom while Kim has been caring for her four children.
The source says the whirlwind romance had just fizzled out, and Kim wasn’t ready for a serious relationship.
The two remain friends, and the source says, “They had tons of chemistry and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world, and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”