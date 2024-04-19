The Hockey Puck Hero

Source: YouTube

Social media is POWERFUL and in only 6 days, three people’s lives were changed because of it. Asia went to a hockey game with her son and the man next to her, saved her son’s life. The hockey puck came off the ice, and hurdled right to her son, but the stranger jumped in to save him. Asia then went to Tik Tok to find him and that video (below) went VIRAL. Within a day, the internet found him AND the hockey team, Monsters Hockey, invited all three of them back. Andrew is a HERO!

ORIGINAL VIDEO….

REUNION VIDEO….