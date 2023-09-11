Tessa Le Gallez went swimming at Les Amarreurs beach in Guernsey last month and lost her late-mother’s necklace and rings. She contacted, Matthew Kneebone, U.K. metal detectorist to assist her in finding her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. Low and behold, two weeks later, those were located and returned to Tessa. She may be the luckiest woman alive! Great reminder to not wear jewelry in the pool and especially the ocean! Read the full story HERE.