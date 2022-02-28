Man Wins Lotto 2 Times In 3 Years
Gambler Scratching a Lottery Ticket With a Penny
A New York man defied lottery odds after winning $10 million from a scratch-off game, and it’s the second time in three years he has won it.
Juan Hernandez of Uniondale in Nassau County won New York Lottery’s $10 million Deluxe scratch-off game this month, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday.
New York Lottery said this is Hernandez’s second win after he won the same amount in 2019, winning the top prize in the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. Hernandez said in the release he is “still trying to spend the $10,000,000,” he won three years ago.