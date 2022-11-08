Musician Programs Drums With Beavis and Butthead Noises How would Beavis and Butthead react to this? A musician is going viral on social media for programming his drums with noises from the show “Beavis and Butthead.” In his video, sound bites from the show saying “diarrhea,” “dumbass,” “cool,” and “fire” are all played as the musician hits the drums. Follow user FakeRealMiles on Instagram to check out more! Do you have a favorite line from “Beavis and Butthead?” What other quotable shows should be programmed into a drum set like this?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles (@fakerealmiles)