106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

New Fear UNLOCKED

August 2, 2023 11:09AM CDT
Share
New Fear UNLOCKED
Getty Images

Being home alone might not be super scary, unless an unwanted guest shows up and let’s itself in. Unfortunately, for this girl, it was not a human, but something WAY scarier! Find out who below (and the even scarier update)….

ORIGINAL BREAK-IN VIDEO….

@madisonboelter Was told to post this. send help. #snake#help#fyp ♬ original sound – Madison Boelter

UPDATE ON BREAK-IN VIDEO….

@madisonboelter Replying to @Mayra D’Lovely ♬ original sound – Madison Boelter

More about:
Fear
Python
Snake
Tik Tok
Unlocked
viral

Contests