106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

NYC Fees Help Us All Feel Better

August 30, 2023 11:25AM CDT
Share
NYC Fees Help Us All Feel Better
Getty Images

Most everyone knows that New York City is expensive, but with the rising cost of living, we need to have a reminder that we are not doing too bad in Lincoln. You won’t believe the fees this couple was quoted when looking for a one-bedroom apartment in NYC.

@pipercassidyphillips Do u want my first born child at this point #nyc #nycapartment #manhattan #apartmenthunting #bffr #bestcity #newyork #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Piper Phillips

More about:
Apartment
Expensive
Fees
Lincoln
Local
Moving
Nebraska
new york
New York City
Rentals
Tik Tok
viral

Contests