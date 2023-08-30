NYC Fees Help Us All Feel Better
August 30, 2023 11:25AM CDT
Most everyone knows that New York City is expensive, but with the rising cost of living, we need to have a reminder that we are not doing too bad in Lincoln. You won’t believe the fees this couple was quoted when looking for a one-bedroom apartment in NYC.
@pipercassidyphillips Do u want my first born child at this point #nyc #nycapartment #manhattan #apartmenthunting #bffr #bestcity #newyork #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Piper Phillips
More about: