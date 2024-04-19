106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

One Drawer Can Tell How Old You Are

April 19, 2024 9:09AM CDT
“IT’S JUST A DRAWER!” No. Actually, it can tell people how old you are, at least according to Abby. Melanie Traver posted a video on Tik Tok showing the difference between her cash drawer setup and Abby’s. Does the drawer go highest to lowest or vice versa? Abby suggests that it is an age thing and only older people do it highest to lowest. What do you think?

@melanietraver Oh my soul please tell me she’s the only one. This is wrong on so many levels! #LeftToRight. #HighestToLowest #genx #genz ♬ original sound – Melanie Traver

