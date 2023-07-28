106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

One Special Concert For This Kiddo

July 28, 2023 9:04AM CDT
Getty Images

We all have our favorite artists/bands, but for this boy, it was a little too much to handle. Watch as he finds out he is going to see them LIVE in concert. Even better than that, Big Time Rush makes one back. See both below…

ORIGINAL VIDEO….

@kaylawhite726 Made a dream come true last night 🫶 don’t mind my voice i was fighting back tears lol. Big time rush’s number one fan @Big Time Rush #blossommusiccenter ♬ original sound – Kayla White

BIG TIME RUSH VIDEO….

@bigtimerush #duet with @Kayla White #blossommusiccenter ♬ original sound – Kayla White

