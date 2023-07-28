One Special Concert For This Kiddo
July 28, 2023 9:04AM CDT
We all have our favorite artists/bands, but for this boy, it was a little too much to handle. Watch as he finds out he is going to see them LIVE in concert. Even better than that, Big Time Rush makes one back. See both below…
ORIGINAL VIDEO….
@kaylawhite726 Made a dream come true last night 🫶 don’t mind my voice i was fighting back tears lol. Big time rush’s number one fan @Big Time Rush #blossommusiccenter ♬ original sound – Kayla White
BIG TIME RUSH VIDEO….
@bigtimerush #duet with @Kayla White #blossommusiccenter ♬ original sound – Kayla White
