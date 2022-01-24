Playboys Bunnies Blast ‘Predator’ Hef’s Bestiality, ‘Cult’ Sex And Worse
A new docu-series is set to air tonight at 8 p.m. CST (January 24) on A&E that details the “predator” behavior Hugh Hefner exhibited during his life.
In the ten-part series “Secrets of Playboy,” several Playboy bunnies will come forth with their stories about Hefner’s bestiality, cult-like sex, and more.
Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, 65, told The New York Post.
“He was a predator…I watched him, I watched his game. And I watched a lot of girls go through [the Playboy Mansion] gates looking farm-fresh, and leaving looking tired and haggard.”
The women detail seeing Bill Cosby, Tony Curtis, Wilt Chamberlin, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Playboy mansions VIP regulars.
“I walked in on him with my dog and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked,” said Theodore. “He made it seem like it was just a one-time thing, and that he was just goofing off. But I never left him alone with my dog again.”