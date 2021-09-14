Taylor Swift Stuns 22-Year-Old Singer As She Watches Him Perform Three-Hour Set At Belfast Bar
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
A 22-year-old singer was stunned when he was told Taylor Swift had just walked into the Belfast bar where he was setting up to perform for the evening.
For local singer-songwriter Tiernán Heffron, Taylor Swift enjoying his three-hour set are what dreams are made of.
“It’s not every day Taylor Swift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three-hour set,” he captioned a selfie of himself with the singer, “She was the most lovely person!”
Taylor is in Ireland to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who just wrapped Hulu’s upcoming series, “Conversations With Friends.”
“She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come,” said Heffron.