The Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips
Looking to take a road trip this summer? WalletHub wants to help you plan!
The credit score report site has shared the best and worst states to take a summer road trip!
The five best states to check out are:
New York
Minnesota
Texas
Louisiana
Maine
The five worst states to visit according to the site are:
Arkansas
Montana
Delaware
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Are you planning on going out of state this summer? Where do you think are the best places to visit during the summer?