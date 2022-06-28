      Weather Alert

The Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips

Jun 28, 2022 @ 3:48pm

Looking to take a road trip this summer? WalletHub wants to help you plan!

The credit score report site has shared the best and worst states to take a summer road trip!

 

The five best states to check out are:

New York

Minnesota

Texas 

Louisiana

Maine

The five worst states to visit according to the site are:

Arkansas

Montana

Delaware

Connecticut

Rhode Island

 

Are you planning on going out of state this summer? Where do you think are the best places to visit during the summer?

