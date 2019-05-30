The Top 10 Songs People Play to Keep Calm

A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm.  It’s worth noting:  The survey was done in Britain . . . but the Top 10 songs are popular in the states too.

Here they are:

1.  “What A Wonderful World”, Louis Armstrong

2.  “Let It Be”The Beatles

3.  “Your Song”Elton John

4.  “Someone Like You”Adele

5.  “Hello”Adele

6.  “Fix You”Coldplay

7.  “I Say A Little Prayer”Aretha Franklin

8.  “Orinoco Flow”Enya

9.  “Morning Has Broken”Cat Stevens

10.  “It’s a Beautiful Day”U2

