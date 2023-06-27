This 90’s Toy is Making a Comeback

The kid in you is going to love this! Furbies are making a return to store shelves!

That’s right, and the lovable animatronic toys will be on a store shelf near you next month.

Hasbro announced the return of the lovable toy and declared that their return would usher in the “next era of cool, cute, and weird.”

In 1998 the toy took the world by storm with its voice-activated modes, with over 600 responses, lights, songs, and 10 unique songs. Furbies react to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and feeding.

