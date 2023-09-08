106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

What Is “Menugate”?

September 8, 2023 9:54AM CDT
Everyone wants to know what “Menugate” means, well there is still no answer! Below are a couple videos that give you a little taste of Chinese menu that has overtaken the internet. Is he the ONLY one living in the apartment complex? Is he on a TV set? Is he on a whole other planet?

We’ll let you decide. To go down the rabbit hole of 20+ videos – click HERE.

ORIGINAL VIDEO…

@atlcody #sketchy #sketchytiktok #scary #mistery #atlcody #apartment #lies #MMKx007 ♬ original sound – Cody

UPDATE VIDEO…

@atlcody #menugate #atlcody ♬ original sound – Cody

