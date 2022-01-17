10yr Old Owns 2 Companies And Could Retire At 15
Open bag of money.
Despite still being in elementary school, an Australian girl is on her way to retiring as a millionaire at the tender age of 15. 10-year-old Pixie Curtis set up a toy company that’s already making huge profits. With the help of her mother, Roxy Jacenko, Pixie founded the toy company Pixie’s Fidgets. It launched last year, and the toys sold out in the first 48 hours. Pixie already has another business, Pixie’s bows, a hair accessory company that her mother set up when she was a baby. Read more HERE.