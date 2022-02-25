11-Year-Old Raises $4000 For Children’s Shelter
An 11-year-old girl in West Palm Beach, Florida has raised $4000 for a children’s shelter…and she started when she was a first-grader.
Each year, Olivia Knowles gives a check to workers at Grandma’s Place, a shelter for abused and neglected children that also offers short-term care for children with disabilities and the people who watch over them. It all started when she was a 6-year-old first grader. That’s when the news first interviewed her…and she just kept growing her business.
This year’s donation was the biggest yet at over $4,000. The Olivia’s Annual Hot Cocoa Stand social media page shared the news.