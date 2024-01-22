3 Hour Delay Turns Into Magical Moment
January 22, 2024 11:18AM CST
There is nothing worse than being stuck on a plane, unable to land because of weather, especially when a baby is non-stop crying. One passenger thought outside the box and with her violin in hand, she soothed this entire flight with a baby lullaby.
@hayleewalters6 What a special moment!! She continued to play a few more & i think every one on board enjoyed it, i know i did!! Baby too!! #fyp #delta #fiddleplayer #hawaii #honolulu ♬ original sound – haylee walters
More about: