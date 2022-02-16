$30 Yard Sale Drawing Is Worth Millions
A piece of artwork purchased at a yard sale in Massachusetts for $30 has been discovered to be one of the drawings belonging to a prominent artist from the German Renaissance — and is now estimated to be worth at least $10 million.
International experts deemed the finding one of the most significant art discoveries in recent memory. The drawing by Albrecht Dürer — considered one of the most influential artists of the European Renaissance before his death in 1528 — is titled “The Virgin and Child” and features a seated Mary holding the baby Jesus.
