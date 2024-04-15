Age Is Only A Number
April 15, 2024 11:25AM CDT
You are NEVER too old to go after your dreams and Kim Hale is on a mission to remind you of that with her personal journey. Kim lost her parents, battled some serious health issues and still managed to pick up her life and move to NYC to go after her dreams. She is taking us with her, on her journey to become a Broadway dancer. Follow her HERE.
@mskimhale Replying to @annaoqrocvaridze Here’s to enjoying every step of the journey…wherever it leads.✨ #broadway #dance #dancer #broadwaytok #broadwaydancer #foryoupage ♬ Opening: I Hope I Get It – A Chorus Line Ensemble (2006)
