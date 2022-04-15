3yr Old Becomes A Firefighter
On Friday, March 25, when the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) accepted its newest recruit and youngest official junior member, Oliver Lipinski, smiles and laughter could be seen and heard all around at the fire hall.
When the youngster told his parents, Courtney and Chris, that he wanted to join the fire department, they helped him prepare a resume that detailed his education, experience and keen interest in firefighting. With resume in hand and parents in tow, Lipinski knocked on the fire hall door on recruitment deadline day, dressed in full turnout gear. Read the full story HERE.