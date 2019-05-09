45-Year-Old Tyra Banks is Back on the Cover of “Sports Illustrated”

In 1997, TYRA BANKS became the first black model to get a solo cover of the “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit issue. Now, 23 years later, she’s 45 years old and back on the cover.
There are three covers this year. The other two feature soccer star ALEX MORGAN and New England Patriots cheerleader CAMILLE KOSTEK.
(Check out all three here. And check out Tyra’s latest cover side-by-side with that first cover here.)
The cover marks a return to modeling for Tyra, which also comes with a new name: From now on she just wants to be known as BanX . . . B-a-n-Capital X. (???) She says it symbolizes the “X-ing out [of] cookie cutter beauty.”
She adds, quote, “Mononyms are exciting in the industry. But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I’m taking something familiar and making it new. I’m wiser now and thicker.”
@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019! ✨ “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” @mj_day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.”
