7 Musicians Who Ate Off Their Spotify Billion Streams Plaque
Accomplishing a billion streams on Spotify is a major fété and these seven artists celebrated the milestone by feasting on their favorite foods served on their Spotify plaque.
Drake enjoyed spaghetti after his song, “In My Feelings” then a few weeks after Halsey ate Cheetos and M&M off her platters when “Without Me” and her Chainsmokers‘ collaboration “Closer,” reached a billion streams.
When DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean” hit the billion mark Joe Jones enjoyed a Mickey D’s meal. Bebe Rexha had cereal and milk, with ice, when her hit “In the Name of Love” reached a billion streams.
DJ and Producer Diplo ate wings off his platter when Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” hit the milestone and when Maren Morris’ “The Middle” hit the billion mark she chowed down on “Mac and Maren.”
Finally, Quavo used his Spotify plaque to hold his breakfast of scrambled eggs and waffles when his duet, “Congratulations” with Post Malone crossed one billion streams.