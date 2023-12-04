A Christmas To Remember
December 4, 2023 11:22AM CST
Colin found out his neighbor’s kids had just lost their mom and dad was now a single dad of three young kids. After talking to his neighbor, he realized he could relieve some of the stress by telling others his story. See how a bunch of strangers helped this family turn their holiday season around.
VIDEO…
@colin313 Replying to @user3549350178798 heres an update on the video i did @Colin313 o did on the little ones who lost their mom recently. Dad was moved to tears and cant thank you enough. Ill be doing more updates soon #commUNITY #bethegood #spreadkindness ♬ original sound – Colin313
More about: